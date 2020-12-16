‘Hong Kong Love Story’ Adds Celinde Schoenmaker, Julia Nickson, Rayssa Bratillieri And Hana Hrzic

Celinde Schoenmaker (Rocketman), Julia Nickson (Rambo First Blood Part II), Rayssa Bratillieri (Malhação Vidas Brasileiras) and Hana Hrzic (Métèque) have joined the cast of the romantic comedy Hong Kong Love Story. They join previous announced cast members Byron Mann (Wu Assassins), Dominika Kachlik (M jak milosc) Nichkhun, and Kenneth Tsang (Die Another Day). Production is set to begin in Hong Kong on December 18.

Based on real events, Hong Kong Love Story follows Mann and Nichkhun as scions of tycoon families as they stumble their way around Hong Kong to find love. Their friendship gets tested when a Polish model played by Kachlik comes into their lives.

On the stage in London’s West End, Schoenmaker played Fantine in Les Misérables as well as Christine in Phantom Of The Opera. She played Elton John’s ex-wife in Rocketman and appeared in the Red Light series which was nominated for best foreign series at Cannes 2020.

Originally born in Singapore, Nickson began her acting career in Rambo First Blood Part II, Side Kicks and China Cry. She also starred in the television mini-series Noble House and Around The World in 80 Days opposite Pierce Brosnan.

From Brazil, Bratillieri starred in the hit series Malhação Vidas Brasileiras, Éramos Seis and Magic of the Mermaid.

Based in London, Hzric is a model and is known for her work in independent films such as Métèque, Mouth-to-Mouth and The Invigilator.

Mann, Waxman and Jacob Silver will produce Hong Kong Love Story while Aaron Shershow (Pacific Rim: Uprising, Skyfire) will serve as executive producer.

Schoenmaker is repped by Curtis Brown Group; Nickson is repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency and Echelon Talent Management; Bratillieri is repped by Danielly Tavares Dias; and Hrzic is repped by Simon & How Associates.