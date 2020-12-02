Hollywood Legion Theater To Host ‘Tenet’ Drive-In Screenings

Hollywood Legion Theater is set to screen Christopher Nolan’s action-thriller Tenet at the Drive-In at Post 43 starting December 5.

The Legion Drive-In screenings give L.A. audiences another opportunity to watch Tenet was one of the first tentpole films released in September during the pandemic when theaters were shuttered.

“We are absolutely thrilled to offer Los Angeles moviegoers a chance to see this extraordinary film on the big screen for the first time,” said Legion Theater Director Bill Steele.

The drive-in is located in Hollywood just south of the Hollywood Bowl. The Legion Theater Drive-In, which opened in October, is the first-ever drive-in cinema in the heart of Hollywood operating seven nights a week. The drive-in opened in October.

Tickets can be purchased on the theater’s website. Tickets include pre-packaged concessions including freshly popped popcorn, soda, and a selection of candy for each guest. Tenet will screen nightly at 7pm PST December 5-8, 10-12 and 14-16.

To date, Tenet, which stars John David Washington, Robert Pattison and Elizabeth Debicki, grossed $57.4 million domestically and $357.8 million worldwide. The pic will arrive on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD and digital on December 15.