Hillary & Chelsea Clinton To Host & Produce ‘Gutsy Women’ Docuseries At Apple

Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order to Gutsy Women, an event docuseries hosted and executive produced by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, inspired by their best-selling The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.

The docuseries will feature a diverse cast of trailblazing women, according to Apple. In it, the former first lady, U.S Senator and Secretary of State, and her daughter set out to answer the question: what exactly does it take to be a Gutsy Woman?

Published by Simon and Schuster, the book features portraits of women such as Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Mary Ritter Beard, Harriet Tubman, Edith Windsor and Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, among others.

The series will be produced for Apple by HiddenLight Productions, the new company founded by Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton and Sam Branson.

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton will executive produce the docuseries with Johnny Webb and Roma Khanna.



Gutsy Women joins a growing slate of docuseries on Apple TV+, including The Oprah Conversation and Emmy-nominated Home and Dear… The streamer is also home to award-winning documentaries including Boys State, Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds and The Elephant Queen.

Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton are repped by WME.