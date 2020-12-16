‘Hightown’: Crystal Lee Brown, Cecil Blutcher, Carlos Gomez, Barbara Weetman To Recur On Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Crystal Lee Brown (The Good Lord Bird, Giants), Cecil Blutcher (Premature, Skin), Carlos Gomez (The Baker and the Beauty, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders) and Barbara Weetman (Carter and June, Tammy) are set for recurring roles on the second season of Starz’s crime drama series Hightown, starring Monica Raymund, from Jerry Bruckheimer and Lionsgate Television.

The second season picks up about six weeks after the events in the Season 1 finale, around Halloween, in Cape Cod’s desolate, cold but still achingly beautiful off-season. The tourists are gone, and all of our characters are in a different place compared to where they were at the beginning of Season One. The weak are now powerful, and the powerful are now weak. But beyond that, there is darkness beneath the surface of all of our main characters, particularly Jackie and Ray. Both have shadow sides of their personality — holes in their souls that they try to fill with drugs, alcohol, women, ambition and work. There’s a new terror on The Cape, and it may be its greatest White Whale yet.

Brown will play Janelle. She is smart and no nonsense, a physical therapist at a prison who gains trust with her patients. After working with Osito, she forms a romantic relationship with him.

Blutcher will portray Vernon. An artsy-emo, sympathetic recovering addict. He is a misunderstood artist who helps a fellow cellmate run a business out of their prison unit.

Gomez will play Rafael. Father of Jackie (Raymund), past his glory days but always looking for a good time. Charismatic and charming with a dark side, Rafael is a fisherman in New Bedford, MA. He has a strained and complicated relationship with his daughter.

Weetman is Callie, Renee’s mom. Aging beauty, rough around the edges, may be an ex-stripper herself. She is opinionated and usually with a drink in her hand. She has a very transactional relationship with her daughter.

Rebecca Cutter created the series and serves as executive producer with Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman (Lucifer, The Amazing Race, CSI franchise) and KristieAnne Reed (Lucifer, L.A.’s Finest) from Jerry Bruckheimer TV. Gary Lennon (Power, Euphoria) serves as an executive producer and writer, along with Ellen H. Schwartz (Pretty Woman, Miss Congeniality), who serves as executive producer. Hightown is a Starz Originals production in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Lionsgate Television.

