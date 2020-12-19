Click to Skip Ad
HGTV’s Nicole Curtis Returns In January With Reboot ‘Rehab Addict Rescue!’

HGTV

The renovation show that made Nicole Curtis a star is being rebooted.

Curtis’s Rehab Addict, which ran from 2010 to 2018 on HGTV, will return with a slightly changed format as Rehab Addict Rescue!  The eight-episode show will debut on January 28 at 9 PM ET/PT and was announced by the star to her 289k followers on Instagram.

On this go-around, Curtis rescues homeowners who are totally overwhelmed by the renovation process, a change from her prior rehab efforts for herself. Now, homeowners whose renovations have gone off the rails will have an ally as they attempt to right their wrongs.

“For years, I’ve been saving old houses from demolition and renovating them,” Curtis said in a statement. “In that time, we’ve inspired a lot of people to do the same. Then we get their calls for help. Now we’re here to save them when they find out what it really takes to save an old house.”

Curtis added that she’s “So happy that people aspire to save these stately old places. I love helping them find a way to turn a nightmare project into the family home they’ve always wanted.”

In addition to airing on HGTV, each new episode will be available on discovery+, Discovery Inc.’s new subscription streaming service.

