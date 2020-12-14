Click to Skip Ad
‘Helstrom’ Canceled By Hulu After One Season As Marvel Ramps Up Series Output For Disney+

Helstrom
Hulu

Days after Disney announced plans for 10 new Marvel series for Disney+, its other streaming service, Hulu, has confirmed the cancellation of its live-action Marvel series, Helstrom

The move was fully expected. Helstrom comes from the now-defunct Marvel Television and is not part of Marvel Studios’ TV strategy of series integrated into the MCU that run exclusively on Disney+.

As part of a multi-project deal with Marvel Television, Hulu also has two animated series that are still on track.

The ten-part drama followed Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), as the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, in their complicated dynamic as they track down the worst of humanity — each with their own attitude and skills.

Helstrom was created for television and executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski along with Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb. Helstrom is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios.

