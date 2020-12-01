Helena Bonham Carter Says ‘The Crown’ Has “Moral Responsibility” To Declare It Is “Dramatized”

Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Princess Margaret in The Crown, has weighed in on the debate surrounding the Netflix show’s dramatic interpretation of real-life events involving the British Royal Family.

Speaking on the show’s official podcast, Bonham Carter said she thought the series had a “moral responsibility” to declare that it was “our version” rather than the “real version”.

“It is dramatized. I do feel very strongly, because I think we have a moral responsibility to say, ‘Hang on guys, this is not … it’s not a drama-doc, we’re making a drama.’ So they are two different entities,” she said.

Bonham Carter’s comments follow previous criticism including from UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, who was quoted in The Mail On Sunday as saying The Crown should carry a fiction disclaimer in front of it each episode.

“It’s a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that,” Dowden said. “Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact.”

The Crown creator Peter Morgan has received accusations of minor inaccuracies throughout the show’s four-season run. The latest run sparked the most vocal criticism for its depiction of Prince Charles’s ill-fated marriage to Princess Diana.