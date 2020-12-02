Helen Hunt Joins Starz’ ‘Blindspotting’ TV Adaptation

Mad About You star Helen Hunt has been added to the cast of Starz series Blindspotting.

Hunt, who also recently starred in BBC drama World on Fire and features I See You and The Night Clerk, will play Rainey, mother to Rafael Casal’s Miles in the adaptation of Casal and Daveed Diggs feature film.

“It is such an honor to have Helen Hunt in this series,” Casal said. “We became friends after she tweeted about her love of the film and we have long looked for a project to do together. She has been our first choice for the character Rainey since we dreamed this show up.”

It comes after Starz unveiled more cast for the film yesterday including musician Benjamin Earl Turner, Shameless actors Atticus Woodward and Jaylen Barron and Good Trouble’s Candace Nicholas-Lippman.

Produced by Lionsgate Television, the series will start production in Oakland and Los Angeles.

The show is a spinoff of the film written and produced by Casal and Diggs and is being turned into a half-hour dramedy. Jasmine Cephas Jones, who starred in the Lionsgate film, will reprise her role and also will serve as a producer. Casal serves as showrunner.

The series centers on Ashley (Cephas Jones), who was nipping at the heels of a middle-class life in Oakland until Miles, her partner of 12 years and father of their son, suddenly is incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she’s forced to move in with Miles’ mother and half-sister.

Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment, who spent almost a decade trying to get the film made, will exec produce alongside Casal and Diggs, Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee, and Tim Palen of Barnyard Projects. Seith Mann is executive producer and director of the first two episodes. Starz SVP of Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the executive overseeing Blindspotting on behalf of the network, while Maggie Leung is overseeing the series on behalf of Lionsgate.