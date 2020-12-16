‘Heirs’ Thriller Drama From ‘East Los High’ Co-Creator Carlos Portugal In Works At NBC

Click to Skip Ad
NBC has put in development Heirs, a thriller drama from East Los High co-creator Carlos Portugal, Davis Entertainment (The Blacklist) and Universal Television, where Davis Entertainment is under a deal.

Written by Portugal, Heirs is set in Miami Beach’s exclusive Star Island. It revolves around the heirs of a Latin American ex-dictator who face an unexpected dilemma when a young girl is kidnapped from their home on the night of their own daughter’s lavish quinceañera.

Portugal executive produces with Davis Entertainment’s John Davis, Jordan Davis and John Fox. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

Portugal is also developing his original scripted drama Miss-ng at HBO Max with Macro/UCP, as well as a feature film musical entitled El Beso at Netflix with Lucky Chap and Screen Arcade producing. El Beso is based on the romantic Mexican urban legend around Guanajuato, Mexico’s famous ‘Alley of the Kiss’.

Portugal previously co-created the Hulu series East Los High, on which he also served as a director and executive producer. The show was one of Hulu’s first original series and ran for four seasons. His other credits include Meet the Browns, House of Payne and the feature film East Side Story. Portugal is repped by APA and Lichter Grossman.

Davis Entertainment produces NBC’s long-running drama The Blacklist, which premiered its eighth season earlier this fall, as well as CBS’ Magnum P.I. The company also is currently in production on new shows The Equalizer at CBS and Rebel at ABC.

