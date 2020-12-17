Reality Exec Heather Olander Leaving NBCUniversal Following Restructure

Heather Olander, who built USA Network’s non-scripted division with series such as Chrisley Knows Best, is leaving NBCUniversal after 10 years.

Olander, who is EVP Alternative Development & Programming, USA, Syfy & Peacock, is exiting the company following a number of restructures. It follows the departure of her boss Bill McGoldrick, President of Original Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment Networks and Direct-to-Consumer, last month, and a reorg around NBCU’s unscripted divisions.

In November, Susan Rovner split non-scripted into two divisions – one, run by Rod Aissa, that would include unscripted lifestyle and documentary programming across the portfolio, and another, led by Jenny Groom, that would include reality competition, talent competition and game show formats.

Olander joined USA Network in 2011, added Syfy to her unscripted/alternative oversight in 2014, and added unscripted development for streamer Peacock in late 2019.

She was responsible for building USA Network’s slate of non-scripted shows including Chrisley Knows Best, which is currently in production for its ninth season, Miz and Mrs and Straight Up Steve Austin.

She also moved the cable network into entertainment formats with reboots of Temptation Island and The Biggest Loser, as well as competition series Cannonball, which aired on USA Network and NBC.

Before joining NBCUniversal, Olander was VP Original Series Development & Current Programming for CBS Television Distribution, where she developed alternative/unscripted formats for syndication, cable, and broadcast, and spent six years as VP Original Series Development and Current Programming at Viacom’s MTV.