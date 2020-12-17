Heather McMahan Developing Life Story As Comedy ‘Good Grief’ With Jen Zaborowski, Kathleen Jordan & Annapurna For Peacock

EXCLUSIVE: Comedian Heather McMahan, who is set to feature in upcoming Netflix film Love Hard, is prepping a half-hour comedy for Peacock based on her own life.

McMahan, who has been a regular co-host and guest on the Today Show with Hoda & Jenna, lost her father to cancer in December 2015 and gave up her acting career and relocated from LA to Atlanta to move in with her mother.

This is in the inspiration for Good Grief, which follows three vibrant women who are forced to confront a world they thought they knew after the patriarch of the affluent McDaniel family kicks the bucket. The trio take an honest and humorous look at their inner selves, no matter how absurd life can seem to be. There is only one thing they know for certain now, and that’s how exhausting – and good – grief is.

McMahan, who has been performing live stand up streams during quarantine and has sold over 20,000 tickets, created the comedy with Jen Zaborowski, an actor, writer and director who has appeared in Future Man and Black Monday and made her directorial debut with short film Errands starring Amber Hodgkiss and June Diane Raphael.

McMahan, who will also star in the comedy, and Zaborowski bonded on the latter’s Earois podcast We Need to Talk About Britney.

Good Grief will be showrun by Kathleen Jordan, creator of Netflix’s Teenage Bounty Hunters, who has also written on Lifetime’s American Princess, adapted Japanese manga series Wild 7 for Kickstart Entertainment and is developing an action comedy based on the comic Crowded with Rebel Wilson.

The show will be produced by Annapurna Studio and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. It is the latest TV project for Megan Ellison’s Annapurna, which produced HBO’s The Plot Against America from David Simon and Ed Burns and is also working on projects including an adaptation of Celeste Ng’s Everything I Never Told You, Monsterland with Hulu and Staircase, starring Harrison Ford for HBO Max.

Ellison, Sue Naegle Patrick Chu and Ali Krug will exec produce for Annapurna.

McMahan is represented by UTA and Artists First, Zaborowski is repped by UTA, 3Arts and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher and Jordan is represented by Haven Entertainment and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.