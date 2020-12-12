HBO’s ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ Sets Premiere Date, Issues Promo Trailer

The 19th season of Real Time with Bill Maher will bow on at 10 p.m. Friday, January 15.

The political talk show is available on HBO and streams on HBO Max. It also offers a replay at 12:30 AM following its debut.

HBO

For the uninitiated, Maher offers his unique perspective on contemporary issues during an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists, and interviews with guests.

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers include Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen and Billy Martin. Co-executive producer is Chris Kelly, with producer Matt Wood; director Paul Casey.

Watch the promo clip above.