HBO Max Developing Dramedy ‘Women’s Studies’ From Natalia Castells-Esquivel

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max is developing the one-hour dramedy Women’s Studies from Natalia Castells-Esquivel. Dani Chase is the co-creator.

Described as “Dear White People meets The L World sprinkled with some Broad City humor”. The series follows Adriana, a Mexican-American, who starts her first day at a women’s college in Atlanta filled with “queer AF, feminist women” — but it doesn’t seem like Adriana’s scene considering she is superficial and a little ignorant. But like Alice in Wonderland, her ideas and values are challenged the second she steps on campus. This pilot is loosely based on Castells-Esquivel’s experience at a women’s college in Atlanta. The series explores the loss of innocence and self-actualization as the audience watches a campus of young women evolve, embracing the new, dispensing with the old, and figuring out how to topple the heteronormative patriarchy in the process.

Castells-Esquivel recently worked as story editor for Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. She was previously staffed on HBO Max’s Generation and Netflix’s Ingobernable.

She is repped by Authentic Talent and Literary.