Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Brandon Routh Joins ABC’s ‘The Rookie’ As Recurring In Season 3

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Gal Gadot To Star In 'Heart Of Stone,' Skydance Media's Original Spy Franchise In Mold Of 'Mission: Impossible' and 007
Read the full story

HBO Max Developing Dramedy ‘Women’s Studies’ From Natalia Castells-Esquivel

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max is developing the one-hour dramedy Women’s Studies from Natalia Castells-Esquivel. Dani Chase is the co-creator.

Described as “Dear White People meets The L World sprinkled with some Broad City humor”. The series follows Adriana, a Mexican-American, who starts her first day at a women’s college in Atlanta filled with “queer AF, feminist women” — but it doesn’t seem like Adriana’s scene considering she is superficial and a little ignorant. But like Alice in Wonderland, her ideas and values are challenged the second she steps on campus. This pilot is loosely based on Castells-Esquivel’s experience at a women’s college in Atlanta. The series explores the loss of innocence and self-actualization as the audience watches a campus of young women evolve, embracing the new, dispensing with the old, and figuring out how to topple the heteronormative patriarchy in the process.

Castells-Esquivel recently worked as story editor for Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. She was previously staffed on HBO Max’s Generation and Netflix’s Ingobernable.

She is repped by Authentic Talent and Literary.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad