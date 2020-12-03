Click to Skip Ad
Cinemark Responds To Earth-Shattering Warner Bros-HBO Max 2021 Theatrical Slate Decision

A Cinemark movie theater in Chesapeake, VA Cinemark

Cinemark is the first major exhibitor to weigh in today regarding WarnerMedia’s decision to put their 2021 theatrical slate in both theaters stateside and HBO Max simultaneously.

Essentially the No. 3 exhibitor will take it easy as it does, and said the following today via a company rep:

“In light of the current operating environment, we are making near-term booking decisions on a film-by-film basis. At this time, Warner Bros. has not provided any details for the hybrid distribution model of their 2021 films.”

While AMC immediately heralded Warner’s decision to put Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max and in cinemas during the pandemic on Christmas, Cinemark never responded. Those in distribution land say that Cinemark is bound to come around and play the movie, but nothing official yet. Cinemark Boss Mark Zoradi as a former Disney vet has always been pragmatic about windows decisions, having a full understanding of the studio side. We’ll see how this plays out.

Will exhibitors charge $1 to these HBO Max movies? And reap high rentals? This is truly a fight going forward for eyeballs between those cinemas that are braving the pandemic and HBO Max which wants subs in the short-term.

 

