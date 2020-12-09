HBO Max ‘Valley Of Tears’ Star Avraham Aviv Alush Signs With 3 Arts

EXCLUSIVE: Avraham Aviv Alush, the Israeli star of HBO Max’s Valley of Tears, has inked with 3 Arts.
Alush stars in the ten-part historical drama, directed by Yaron Silberman, which captures the battles of the Yom Kippur War. Euphoria‘s Ron Leshem wrote the screenplay.
Alush starred in the $97M-global grossing faith-based Lionsgate feature The Shack opposite Octavia Spencer and Sam Worthington and the TV series The Beauty and the Baker.
Alush’s other Israeli TV series credits include Ha-E, The Arbitrator, The Gordin Cell, and Lehiyot Ita.
Alush continues to be repped by Israel’s talent management and production company ADD Content Agency.
