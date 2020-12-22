Harvey Litwin Dies: APA Cofounder Was 89

Harvey Litwin, the former MCA publicity executive who co-founded Agency for the Performing Arts (APA), died of heart failure Dec. 15 in New York City. He was 89.

His death was announced by APA.

“I will truly miss my dear friend and mentor,” said Jim Gosnell, CEO of APA, in a statement. “Harvey was an extraordinarily generous and passionate man with a big heart. He was like an uncle to me, and remained so very true and helpful to our company long after he retired. All of us at APA stand on the shoulders of our original founders, without whom we wouldn’t be here today.”

Litwin, who began his entertainment career as Publicity Director for MCA, played an integral role in the 1962 launch of APA in New York with fellow co-founders David Baumgarten, Roger Vorce and Robert Lasky. Among the agencies clients of the era were The Doors, Jefferson Airplane, Janis Joplin, Harry Belafonte, Johnny Cash and Steve Martin, to name a few.

In 1982, Litwin was named to APA’s Board of Directors. He also served on the Board of Directors for Swiss Chalet, Inc., San Juan, PR, and remained with APA as the agency’s CFO and Executive Vice President until his retirement in 2002.

Litwin is survived by his wife Gayle, stepdaughter Lauren, son-in-law Antonio, and granddaughter Amelia. Funeral services were held yesterday, and a memorial service will be scheduled next year to celebrate his life.