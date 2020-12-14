‘Unto The Son’: Harvey Keitel, Abbie Cornish, Peter Facinelli, Tom Arnold Among Cast For Crime Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Harvey Keitel (Pulp Fiction), Abbie Cornish (Jack Ryan), Peter Facinelli (Nurse Jackie), Tom Arnold (True Lies), Danny A. Abeckaser (The Iceman), Adam Karst (Snowfall), Marta Pozzan (A Dark Foe), Marwan Salama (Here And Now) and Miles Santo (The Elephant Princess) have been set to star in the crime drama Unto the Son.

Based on the life story of director Corey Asraf (Let Me Make You a Martyr), the film will follow a young man and his family’s journey following the mysterious disappearance of his gangster father.

Pic is due to shoot in Coastal Mississippi, Miami and then Israel beginning in February 2021.

Asraf will also produce with Ayelet Emma Regev Junger and Mylan Dockery. Eliza Flug is executive producer alongside Black Swan and Mudbound exec producer Jennifer Roth.

Companies are Coreyworks, I Yell It Productions and M2 Studios. Iuvit Media is handling sales.

Asraf’s 2016 crime-drama debut Let Me Make You a Martyr starred Marilyn Manson and Mark Boone Junior, and was picked up for U.S. distribution by FilmRise.