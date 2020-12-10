Kilroy List Playwright Hannah Benitez Signs With Verve

EXCLUSIVE: Playwright and performer Hannah Benitez has signed with Verve in what was described as a competitive signing situation. The Cuban-Jewish playwright’s most recent play, GringoLandia, was included on the 2020 Kilroy List, an annual industry survey of notable new plays by women, trans, and non-binary playwrights.

GringoLandia is set to premiere in January at the Zoetic Stage in Miami. Benitez’s previous who, Dike, premiered at the New York Theatre Workshop as director Tatiana Pandiani’s 2050 Fellowship Project in conjunction with Urbanite Theatre.

Benitez is currently developing B1T-C0N with Hamilton’s Resident Director Hannah Ryan. The playwright also recently signed a feature film development deal with the Puerto Rican studio/production company Vanguardia Films.

She joins over a dozen award-winning and award-nominated recently announced theater signs with Verve as the agency expands into the area.

Benitez continues to be repped by Writ Large and Elaine Devlin.