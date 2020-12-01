Gunpowder & Sky’s Dust Partners With Balboa Productions For Sci-Fi Sports Drama ‘Meshed’

EXCLUSIVE: Gunpowder & Sky’s sci-fi arm Dust has teamed with Sylvester Stallone and Braden Aftergood’s Balboa Productions to develop the sci-fi sports drama series Meshed based on the short story by the same name by Rich Larson. Edward Ricourt (Jessica Jones, Wayward Pines, Raising Dion) is on board to adapt.

Set in the not-so-distant future, Meshed is centered around a technology — appropriately called Mesh — which allows for an immersive experience of professional basketball through the eyes of its athletes. Mesh enhances the game for viewers while commoditizing the lives of its players. The show will explore the intersection of sports, sponsorship, friendship, global entertainment and winning at all costs.

“Rich Larson’s visionary short story sits at the cross-section of two very prescient ideas: the role of technology in enhancing athletic achievement, and the increasingly immersive world of spectator sport,” said Aftergood. “Sylvester Stallone and I are honored to be partnered with Gunpowder & Sky and Ed Ricourt on this incredibly relevant project.”

“One of my favorite things about Meshed, and science fiction in general, is that oftentimes it’s prophetic,” said Eric Bromberg, SVP of Development, Gunpowder & Sky. “This prescient series examines the future of sports in our society, and what a dream it is to craft such a show alongside Ed Ricourt and Balboa Productions.”

This is the latest in a string of announcements coming out of the Gunpowder & Sky IP and talent incubator. It also adds to the growing list of titles under the Gunpowder & Sky umbrella. Last month, the company teamed with Hulu to release 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez, a true crime documentary about the rise and fall of Tekashi69. They recently announced that they are developing Moreau, a sci-fi TV series that puts a modern spin on the classic novel, “The Island of Dr. Moreau”, by H.G. Wells. They are also working with John Wick creator Derek Kolstad, John Davis (Predator), and Black Label Media (Sicario, La La Land) for Time Agent. In addition, they have partnered with Werner Herzog (Grizzly Man, Encounters at the End of the World) and his son, Rudolph Herzog (How to Fake a War, The Heist) to produce the docu Last Exit: Space. Gunpowder & Sky will also debut the docu UFC 1: Origins of the Octagon this fall.

In addition to Dust, Gunpowder & Sky also owns and operates the horror brand Alter as well as the unscripted & comedy brand Cut.