‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Holiday Special, Baby Groot Series Set For Disney+

A Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special is headed for Disney+ with director-writer James Gunn returning to helm the special. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige announced the news Thursday during the studio’s presentation at Disney Investor Day. It’s slated to premiere in 2022. Feige said the special will film at the same time as Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Feige also revealed a new Baby Groot series, aptly titled I Am Groot, is in the works. “Everyone’s favorite little tree, Baby Groot, will star in a series of shorts on @DisneyPlus featuring several new and unusual characters,” Disney tweeted. No premiere date as of yet.