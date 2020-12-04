‘Grey’s Anatomy’ And Its Latest Surprise Tops Thursday Ratings; ‘Thursday Night Football’ On Sidelines

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, which took another walk on the beach with Meredith Grey running into a new old friend, topped the night in Thursday’s primetime ratings with a 1.2 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 5.67 million viewers. It paired with Station 19 (0.8, 5.38M) and A Million Little Things (0.6, 3.84M) to give the network the overall victory in both the demo and viewers as the broadcasters mostly returned to originals after the Thanksgiving break.

Grey’s was steady with its previous original two weeks ago, while Station 19 and Million Little Things were off a tenth.

CBS was second overall in viewers and tied for second with NBC in the demo with its comedy lineup back in originals last night, beginning with the night’s most watched show Young Sheldon (0.8, 7.27M), followed by rookie B Positive (0.6, 5.20M), Mom (0.6, 5.17M) and The Unicorn (0.5, 3.62M) — all were even with their last originals. Star Trek: Discovery (0.2, 1.89M) wrapped the night even with last week.

The Voice Holiday Celebration (0.7, 5.27M) special led off NBC’s night, which included Law & Order: SVU (0.6, 4.04M) and Dateline (0.4, 2.90M), the latter pair up a tick from two weeks ago.

Fox was forced to take the week off from Thursday Night Football with the scheduled Baltimore-Dallas game postponed due to Covid-19 issues with the Ravens. Minus the usual night-leading TNF, Fox instead aired the Major League Soccer playoff game between Minnesota and Kansas City (0.2, 840,000). The network was edged out in the overall demo by Univision which offered up Vencer el Desamor (0.5, 1.55M), Imperio de Mentiras (0.3, 1.14M) and Dulce Ambición (0.3, 1.10M).

The CW’s night included the special iHeart Jingle Ball Greatest Moments (0.1, 530K) and a fresh World’s Funniest Animals (0.1, 620K).