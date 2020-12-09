Gravitas Ventures Acquires Tribeca Thriller ‘The Violent Heart’

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has secured the distribution rights to the Kerem Sanga-helmed thriller, The Violent Heart, which has its premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. Starring Jovan Adepo, Grace Van Patten, Lukas Haas, Mary J. Bilge, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, and Cress Williams, the film is slated for a day-and-date release on February 19.

Described as a contemporary Romeo & Juliet-style thriller set in the American heartland, the plot follows Daniel (Adepo) who, as a small child, witnessed the murder of his teenage sister whose killer was never caught. Now 24, he is struggling to find his place in the world and live up to the high bar set by his father, a decorated Marine stationed in Afghanistan. After serving time for injuring a classmate in a high school fight, Daniel lives at home with his mother and younger brother and does oil changes at a local auto shop, but dreams of joining the Marines. His outlook brightens when he meets Cassie (Van Patten), an outgoing, college-bound high school senior who finds his quiet manner and mysterious air a refreshing change from the boys her age. But when deeply buried secrets of their small town are revealed, reverberations of the violent past threaten to tear the couple apart.

The Violent Heart was produced by 21 Laps, Material Pictures, 3311 Productions, and Endeavor Content. Tony Piantedosi, Gravitas’ VP of Acquisitions, negotiated the deal with Endeavor Content.