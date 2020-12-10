Granderson Des Rochers Law Firm Mints Elizabeth Moody & Jamie Slade As Partners

Christmas came a little professionally early and well deserved this year for Elizabeth Moody and Jamie Slade.

(L-R) Elizabeth Moody and Jamie Slade Zak Yastremski/Russell Baer

The legal duo has been named Senior Partner and Partner respectively at bicoastal boutique law firm Granderson Des Rochers, LLP, I’ve learned.

“Elizabeth and Jamie are fantastic lawyers, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our Partnership,” says Damien Granderson told Deadline. “Elizabeth is paving the way for new entertainment industry verticals, and Jamie has introduced important practice areas to our firm,” the founding Senior Partner added. “Both Elizabeth and Jamie will help Granderson Des Rochers grow as the entertainment industry evolves,” noted Andre Des Rochers. “We built this firm to service the needs of a client base as diverse as the composition of our partnership,” the other founding Senior Partner stated of the duo.

Founded last year, the inclusive Granderson Des Rochers, LLP partnership is entirely made up of African American, LGBTQ+, Latinx and Asian lawyers specializing in media industry representation and transactions. The firm’s strong client base includes the likes of superstar Mary J. Blige and A Fantastic Woman director Sebastián Lelio. The former can currently be seen owning the small screen in Starz’s Power Book II: Ghost and the latter is set to helm the Scarlett Johansson starrer Bride for AppleTV+ and A24.

One time YouTube exec Moody came on board in 2019 as did Slade, who was a colleague of Granderson and Des Rocher at their former Davis Shapiro Lewit Grabel Leven Granderson & Blake, LLP perch.

A graduate of Washington College of Law at American University, Moody has served in the eye of the music industry hurricane as Pandora’s VP Global Content Licensing and YouTube’s Head of Strategic Partner Development, Music Content.

Slade graduated from Loyola Law School, where she is currently an Adjunct Professor. A co-founder with fellow attorney Diego Rodriguez-Palma of the firm’s full service Latinx practice, Slade has also specialized in brand partnerships with Gucci, Nike, PUMA, LVMH, and Calvin Klein, among others.

As you can see from their logo above, Granderson Des Rochers, LLP have offices in Beverly Hills and NYC