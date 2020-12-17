Google Hit With Another Antitrust Lawsuit As 35 States Challenge Search Practices

Google was hit with another antitrust lawsuit on Thursday, as 35 states other other U.S. territories claim that the internet giant has stifled competition in its dominance of web search.

“As the gateway to the internet, Google has systematically degraded the ability of other companies to access consumers,” the lawsuit states. “In doing so, just as Microsoft improperly maintained its monopoly through conduct directed at Netscape, Google has improperly maintained and extended its search-related monopolies through exclusionary conduct that has harmed consumers, advertisers, and the competitive process itself. Google, moreover, cannot establish business justifications or pro-competitive benefits sufficient to justify its exclusionary conduct in any relevant market.”

This is the third antitrust lawsuit filed by state and federal officials in recent months. On Wednesday, a group of 10 states, led by Texas, sued Google over its advertising practices. The Justice Department sued Google in October, claiming that it unfairly entered pacts to ensure that its search engine was the default on various devices.

The latest lawsuit was led by Phil Weiser, the attorney general of Colorado, and includes Alaska, Arizona Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming, as well as the District of Columbia and the territories of Guam and Puerto Rico. Not on the list is California, where Google is based.

In the lawsuit (read it here), the attorneys general accuse Google of trying to unfairly use restrictive contracts to ensure that it remains dominant in new forms of search, like those in internet connected cars and voice assistants. They also claim that Google limits its search advertising marketing tool, SA360, to disadvantage competitors. And the state officials also contend that Google “throttles consumers from bypassing its general search engine and going directly to their chosen destination, especially when those destinations threaten Google’s monopoly power.”

A spokesperson for Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“In a more competitive market, Google’s search-related monopolies could be challenged or even replaced by new forms of information discovery,” the lawsuit states. “Rival general search engines would be able to create better services for consumers, including improved privacy, advertising-free search, and stronger partnerships with specialized vertical providers that can offer the ability to sell a service directly (like an airline ticket) or better ways to find, compare, and buy services (like those provided by plumbers or electricians). More competitive general search engines also could offer better advertising and lower prices to advertisers (and lower prices would be expected to flow through to consumers). But Google’s actions have blocked and burdened the current and emerging general search technology.”

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia. It seeks, among other things, prohibitions on agreements that limit search engine rivals, as well as potential structural remedies, in which parts of the company would have to be separated or sold off.

In a statement, Weiser said that Google’s “anticompetitive actions have protected its general search monopolies and excluded rivals, depriving consumers of the benefits of competitive choices, forestalling innovation, and undermining new entry or expansion.”

New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, who was on the executive committee spearheading the lawsuit, said in a statement, “Through its illegal conduct, the company has ensured that hundreds of millions of people turn to Google first when looking for an answer, but it doesn’t take a web search to understand that unchecked corporate power shouldn’t have disproportionate control over our data and information.”