Gloria Estefan Blames Fan Interaction For Her Covid-19 Experience

Gloria Estefan followed the pandemic rules. She claims she “rigorously” complied with health and safety measures, limiting her exposure to others. But the 63-year-old singer admitted during an Instagram video chat that she was “one of the victims of Covid.”

Despite her adherence to protocols, Estefan said she dined outdoors at a restaurant in Miami with three family members. She tested negative days later, but soon started feeling ill and got the classic coronavirus symptoms of losing taste and smell, along with a cough and dehydration.

“The only thing that I can imagine happened is that someone came up to me when I was eating and tapped me on the shoulder,” she said. “They were very close, they had no mask and they were telling me beautiful things — but that’s the only thing that I have done outside my enclosure here, my quarantine.”

She continued, “I was very lucky. But I just wanted to share with you that I was in quarantine, and one day I went out and met with one person who was not wearing a mask. I even held my breath through their talk, but something must have happened there,” she said.

Estefan fell ill in early November, spending two weeks in isolation on the second floor of her home. She credits vitamins for her ability to avoid the disease’s worst aspects.

“Fear was my biggest problem,” Estefan said. “We’ve got to grab fear and shake it and just do whatever you can to keep your immune system as healthy as you can.”

Estefan has now tested negative twice since last week.