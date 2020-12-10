Glasgow Film Fest First Titles; ‘Loving Vincent’ Outfit Plans Anthology; See-Saw Promotion; BUFF Apple TV App – Global Film Briefs

Glasgow Film Fest Opener & Closer

The 2021 Glasgow Film Festival is partnering with 22 cinemas across the UK to reach audiences that are not unable to travel to the event due to the country’s tiered lockdown system. The fest will open on February 24 with the UK premiere of Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari and will close on March 7 with the UK premiere of Suzanne Lindon’s Spring Blossom. Each of the 22 partner cinemas will show both the opening and closing titles.

Cambridge Plans ‘Genre Neutral’ Anthology

London-based Cambridge Picture Company, which has credits including Loving Vincent, has optioned a collection of nine supernatural short stories from Mike Carey and is planning to create an anthology of one-off televisual dramas. Carey previously adapted his own novel for the screenplay of The Girl With All the Gifts. The anthology will be developed under the title Genre Neutral. It will take classic movie genres and turn them on their head, weaving in supernatural characters and contemporary social issues to tell its stories. Cambridge Picture Company founder Ivan Mactaggart will executive produce with Carey, who will write alongside Niall Johnson (White Noise).

See-Saw Promotion

London-based Top Of The Lake producers See-Saw have upped Samantha Joly to the role of Head of Marketing and Publicity. Joly has been at the company since 2011, most recently as Marking and Publicity Manager. Upcoming See-Saw projects include Ammonite, Operation Mincement, and The North Water.

BUFF Launches Apple TV App

The British Urban Film Festival (BUFF) has put 70 titles, including 50 shorts, from past editions of its festival on a new dedicated Apple TV app. Titles include James Webber’s Sorority, Scottish sports documentary In the Red directed by Patrick Rooney, and the romantic drama No Shade by Clare Anyiam-Osigwe, which was also produced by the festival.