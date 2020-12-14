‘Girl, Wash Your Face’ Author Rachel Hollis Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Hollis, three-time New York Times bestselling author and CEO of global multimedia company The Hollis Company, has signed with WME for representation in all areas.

Hollis produces content across all mediums through her production shingle 3% Chance via The Hollis Company. WME will focus on building Hollis’ media businesses across books, film, TV, podcasts, endorsements and more.

Hollis is best known for writing the No. 1 bestseller Girl, Wash Your Face, which has sold more than 4.5 million copies and was the second-most popular book of 2018 on Amazon. Hollis has written two other bestsellers, Girl, Stop Apologizing and the recently released Didn’t See That Coming about navigating through crisis, loss and grief.

Hollis’ production company 3% Chance has numerous TV and film projects in development and recently produced The Rachel Hollis Show, a daily morning talk show hosted by Hollis.

Through her 3% Chance banner, Hollis also produces a slew of top-rated podcasts including The Rachel Hollis Podcast as well her recently launched Your Fave’s Faves podcast. The Rachel Hollis Podcast is a Top 50 business and culture podcast on Apple and Spotify, with an average of 30 million-plus downloads per year. Your Fave’s Faves premiered in November 2020 at No. 2 in TV and Film, and remains a Top 50 podcast in that category. Collectively, Hollis’ podcast slate hits 50M+ in downloads annually.

The Hollis Company is a lifestyle media company that produces informational and inspirational content. A brainchild of Hollis, the company was modeled after her own blueprint for success as one of the world’s most sought-after speakers, business podcasters and authors.

Also under The Hollis Company umbrella is RISE, a lifestyle brand that exists to arm people with the tools to create lasting change in their life through events, its own RISE App, podcasts, digital courses and lifestyle products, and Start Today, an e-commerce brand of journals, planners and notebooks.