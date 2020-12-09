‘Ghosts’: Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Richie Moriarty, Sheila Carrasco & Román Zaragoza Join CBS Comedy Pilot As It Starts Production

Asher Grodman (Succession), Danielle Pinnock (Young Sheldon), Richie Moriarty (The Tick), Sheila Carrasco and Román Zaragoza round out the series regular cast of Ghosts, CBS’ single-camera comedy pilot from Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Lionsgate Television, BBC Studios and CBS Studios.

The quintet join previously cast leads Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar and co-stars Rebecca Wisocky and Brandon Scott Jones. The pilot, greenlighted in February but delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, is filming this week.

Written by Port and Wiseman based on the British series, Ghosts follows a young couple, Samantha (McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar), whose dreams come true when they inherit a beautiful country house, only to find it’s both falling apart and inhabited by many of the deceased previous residents.

Grodman will play Trevor. A finance bro who died in the late 1990s, Trevor’s life was “sick” and his partying “high level.” Limos, bottle service, Hamptons parties with B-list celebs. He’s incredibly frustrated that his ghostly roommates don’t get how awesome he had it. But, Trevor died as he lived: partying at a drug-fueled rager, and now, he walks around for eternity with no pants.

Moriarty will portray Pete, a 1980’s era scout troop leader. Kind, earnest and sincere, he’s the self-appointed Activities Director for the house who loves to organize games, lectures, etc. for his fellow ghosts to help stave off the boredom of eternity. Pete was teaching archery to his son’s scout troop when one of the boys accidentally shot him through the neck with an arrow.

Carrasco is Flower, a 1960’s era hippie who died when she wandered onto the property while attending a nearby music festival and, while under the influence, tried to befriend a bear. She has a philosophical bent; loves love and hates rude people.

Pinnock will play Alberta, a Prohibition era lounge singer. In her time, she dated a bootlegger and has “seen it all,” and is a bit of a diva. Though tough and not one to take crap from anyone, she has a maternal streak and often acts as the protective den mother to the “family” of ghosts.

Zaragoza is Sasappis. Sarcastic, droll and over it. Being trapped in a never-ending in-between world is bad enough, but for Sasappis, being trapped with these other idiot ghosts makes it even worse.



Ghosts was developed by Lionsgate through its deal with BBC Studios. Port and Wiseman executive produce with Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, Alison Owen and Angie Stephenson.

Grodman’s credits include Succession, Law and Order: SVU, House of Cards, Elementary, Law and Order and indie features Handsome Harry and Inez & Doug & Kira. Grodman is repped by The Burstein Company, SDB Partners and CornerStone Talent Agency.

Moriarty has appeared in a guest-starring role on What We Do In The Shadows as well as recurring on The Tick, along with Search Party and the Jon Stewart-directed feature Irresistible. Moriarty is repped by Innovative Artists and Mosaic.

Carrasco is CBS Showcase alum (former performer and head writer). Her TV credits include Outmatched and The Good Place. She is repped by CAA and Mosaic.

Pinnock’s television credits include Young Sheldon on CBS. She is repped by Global Artists Agency and Aligned Entertainment.

Zaragoza’s TV credits include Stumptown, Those Who Can’t and Austin & Ally. He is repped by Brave Artists Management and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark.