Gersh Names Talent Agent Daisy Wu Partner, Promotes Coordinator Gaby Cohen To Agent, Elevates 6 Assistants

EXCLUSIVE: The Gersh Agency is adding veteran talent agent Daisy Wu to its partner ranks. It is one of several promotions at the talent agency which is expanding its talent department with five assistants being upped to coordinators on both coasts. The agency’s sole current talent coordinator, Gaby Cohen, has been promoted to an agent in the Los Angeles talent department. In total, six assistants have been elevated to coordinators, including one in the TV lit department. Gersh is among the agencies that have an agreement with the WGA to represent writers.

“We are excited about this next generation of leaders who continue to exhibit profound growth and innovation. The promotions serve as important milestones for our colleagues in their careers, as well as a testament to Gersh’s continued evolution across all departments,” said Gersh Co-Presidents Bob Gersh and David Gersh and Senior Managing Partner Leslie Siebert.

Related Story 'Aladdin' Star Mena Massoud Signs With Gersh

Wu is now a partner in Gersh’s Talent Department, where she has been an agent since 2009. Her current clients include John Goodman, Winona Ryder, Mandy Moore, Maria Bello, Danny Glover, Bruce Greenwood, Alan Tudyk, Brittany Snow, Troy Garity, Robert Patrick, Indira Varma and Kevin Nealon. Prior to her Gersh tenure, Wu was a talent agent at Endeavor and ICM. Before joining the entertainment industry, she was an attorney at the LA law firm Gibson Dunn & Crutcher and also held a federal judicial clerkship with Judge Jerry Buchmeyer of the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Texas. She is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

Newly minted agent Cohen started her career in the New York office of Gersh as an intern in 2015 before moving out to the Los Angeles office in late 2018. She worked for Samantha Chalk and Senior Managing Partner Leslie Siebert, both also at Gersh their entire careers, as well as partner Stephen Hirsh.

Here are the six Gersh assistants promoted to coordinators:

Gersh

Eliza Wheeler – LA TV Lit Coordinator

Wheeler joined Gersh in 2019 in the TV literary department working for David Rubin. Since then, she has worked for three different agents in the department. She was promoted to coordinator in September.

Emily Herrmann – LA Talent Coordinator

Herrmann has been with Gersh since August 2016. She started in the New York office before moving out to LA in 2018. Herrmann worked for partner Gabrielle Kachman and continues to work for partner Nick Collins.

Casey Larkin – LA Talent Coordinator

Larkin has been with Gersh since 2017. He is based in the Los Angeles office and works for partner Alex Yarosh, while also serving as talent coordinator.

Josh Brandis – NY Talent Coordinator

Brandis has been with Gersh since January 2018. He has worked for partners Gabrielle Kachman and Stephen Hirsh.

Rachel Mangione – NY Talent Coordinator

Mangione joined Gersh in 2018 as an assistant to New York talent partner Randi Goldstein.

Catherine Barnes – NY Talent Coordinator

Barnes has been with Gersh since 2018. She works in the New York office for partner Lindsay Porter in addition to being a coordinator in the Talent Department.