German Studio Leonine Hires Former NBC Universal & Sky Exec As Director Of World Sales

EXCLUSIVE: German studio Leonine has hired former NBCU and Sky exec Patrick Phelan as Director of World Sales.

Phelan will oversee all international sales activities of the growing studio’s licensing unit and will report to Senior Vice President License Sales, Christiane Goldberg.

Previously, Phelan was Director of Sales Liaison at NBCU, Vice President of Sales at Sky Vision, Vice President of Sales at Sonar Entertainment, Senior Sales Manager at Tandem Communications/Studiocanal, as well as Senior Sales Manager at EM.Entertainment.

He has sold series including Emmy-winner Chernobyl, Tom Hardy starrer Taboo and Ken Follet adaptation The Pillars Of The Earth, and at Leonine will work across film and TV.

Christiane Goldberg, SVP License Sales, said: “With Patrick Phelan, we are pleased to welcome a colleague with such outstanding international market experience to our team. With him we will further expand our international presence in the licensing business and thus contribute to the further successful internationalization of Leonine Studios.”

Phelan commented: “The prospect of being part of the dynamic growth story of Leonine Studios is highly exciting for me. Leonine Studios stands for premium content and has a number of great projects in the pipeline that are highly attractive for the international market. I am very much looking forward to contributing to the success of this new content with my experience and networks.”