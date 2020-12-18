German Studio Leonine Acquires Production Company SEO Entertainment

German studio Leonine is acquiring Munich-based production company SEO Entertainment effective January 1, 2021.

SEO, set up in 2008, is known for its lineup of light entertainment, documentaries and comedy content. Current productions include doc series Feuer Und Flamme (pictured) and standup comedy series Your Life Is A Joke on Netflix.

SEO will remain an independent company and become part of the Leonine group. The current sole shareholder and Managing Director Gillad Osterer will remain Managing Director and will report directly to Leonine Studios CEO Fred Kogel.

Kogel said: “With SEO Entertainment, we are pleased to welcome another successful, creative and innovative production company to Leonine Studios. SEO expands our range of services with attractive light entertainment, documentary and comedy content and is an excellent addition to our entertainment division at our production site in Munich. The company has an excellent team and Gillad Osterer is an outstanding producer who has inspired us time and time again with his creative ideas. We look forward to unlocking additional growth potential in working together.”