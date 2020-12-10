‘Genius’ Moving To Disney+ With Season 4, Martin Luther King Jr. Set As Subject

National Geographic’s anthology series Genius will become a Disney+ original, starting with Season 4. The announcement was made during Disney’s Investor Day by Nat Geo President Courtney Monroe. She unveiled that Season 4 will focus on civil rights movement icon Martin Luther King, Jr.

Genius‘ first installment was about Albert Einstein, the second about Picasso. The upcoming third season, which will launch on Nat Geo next year, chronicles the life and career of Aretha Franklin.

The series comes from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine TV and 20th Television.

