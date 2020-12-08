‘Generation’: Alicia Coppola, Marwan Salama, Marisela Zumbado To Recur In Lena Dunham’s HBO Max Series

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Coppola (Empire), Marwan Salama (Lethal Weapon) and Marisela Zumbado (The Affair) are set for recurring roles on HBO Max’s Lena Dunham-produced half-hour dramedy, Generation.

Created by Zelda Barnz and her father Daniel Barnz, who also directs, Generation is a dark yet playful half-hour following a group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.

Coppola plays Carol, Riley’s mom who is terribly uncool, painfully suburban and obsessed with meddling in Riley’s business.

Salama portrays Bo, an under the radar high school junior who is direct, utterly unself-conscious and refreshingly comfortable in his own skin.

Zumbado is Lucia, a young junior who is confident, bold and queer and loves to shake things up.

They join an ensemble cast that includes Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Sam Trammell and Chase Sui Wonders with Justice Smith and Martha Plimpton.



Generation is executive produced by Lena Dunham for Good Thing Going Productions; Daniel, Ben and Zelda Barnz for We’re Not Brothers Productions; Sharr White and John Melfi. Marissa Diaz is a producer for Good Thing Going Productions.

Coppola most recently starred in CBS All Access’ Why Women Kill. Her other recent credits include recurring roles on Fox’s Empire, CBS’ Blood and Treasure, NCIS and NCIS Los Angeles, among others. Coppola is repped by Leslie Allan-Rice Management, A3 Artists Agency and attorney Derek Kroger.

Salama has recurred in Fox’s Lethal Weapon and Alan Ball’s HBO series Here and Now. Prior to that, he guest-starred on ABC’s For the People and American Crime and NBC’s The Blacklist. He is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Thruline Entertainment, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Zumbado will next be seen in Netflix’s On the Verge. She has recurred in Showtime’s The Affair, CW’s The Originals, Cinemax’s Banshee, and recently guest starred in Fox’s Lethal Weapon and Deputy as well as Amazon’s Goliath. Zumbardo is repped by Zero Gravity Management and CESD.