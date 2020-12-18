Gavin Lewis Joins ‘Head Of The Class’ Reboot Pilot For HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: Gavin Lewis (Little Fires Everywhere) is set as a series regular in HBO Max’s multi-camera comedy pilot Head of the Class, a reboot of the popular 1980s ABC sitcom. The reboot hails from American Vandal writers Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen, Bill Lawrence and his Doozer Productions; and Warner Bros. Television, which produced the original series.

Written by Pocha and Cohen, based on the original series created by Rich Eustis and Michael Elias, the reimagined Head of the Class revolves around a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge — a first-time teacher, Alicia Adams (Isabella Gomez), who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life.

Lewis will play Luke Burrows. Fourteen years old, driven, ambitious, and conservative Luke already has a 10 point life plan to follow in his senator father’s footsteps.

In addition to Gomez, Lewis joins previously announced Jolie Hoang-Rappaport.

Pocha and Cohen executive produce and serve as showrunners. Doozer’s Lawrence and Jeff Ingold executive produce. Liza Katzer is co-executive producer for Doozer, which produces in association with Warner Bros. TV, where the company is based.

Lewis recently co-starred opposite Reese Witherspoon in Hulu’s critically acclaimed limited series Little Fires Everywhere, portraying Moody Richardson. Prior to that he played the title character Prince Emil in Netflix’s multi-cam comedy Prince of Peoria. He is repped by Innovative Artists, Myman-Greenspan and Trademark Talent.