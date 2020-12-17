Garden Studios: 62,000-Square-Foot Film & TV Facility Set To Open In London

Garden Studios, a 62,000-square-foot film and TV production site, is set to open in London in early 2021.

The project was fully financed and built by Arts Alliance Ventures, an investment firm based in the English capital, according to a spokesperson. The company says it has already taken bookings from production companies including studios and streamers, some of which will kick off in first-quarter 2021, though it cannot disclose specifics due to NDAs.

The under-the-radar development, one of a number that have been eyed for the UK as it looks to increase available production space, will feature four sound stages ranging from 23,350 square feet to 4,800 square feet, with 10.2 meter clear working height. There will be a total of 10 shooting spaces, alongside green rooms, makeup rooms, workshops, and office spaces. There is also a specialist Virtual Production stage which is already operational.

The site is located seven miles from London’s creative hub Soho in Park Royal, West London.

Arts Alliance has also struck an educational partnership with the MetFilm School to initiate an apprenticeship program for productions on the lot.

Marnie Keeling has been hired as manager at Garden Studios. Arts Alliance founder Thomas Heogh will be spearheading the project.