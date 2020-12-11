Gabrielle Union To Star In Kenya Barris’ Reimagining Of ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ For Disney

Disney revealed that Gabrielle Union is set to star in the upcoming reimagining of Cheaper By The Dozen from Black-ish producer. The family comedy will debut on Disney+ in 2022. The news was announced during the deluge of news on Disney Investor Day.

The story centers on a blended family of 12, navigating a hectic home life and their family business.

This marks a third iteration of the family comedy as the first one was released in 1950, which was based on the real lives of Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. The 2003 iteration starring Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt was directed by Shawn Levy and is the one that is most known.

Released by 20th Century Fox, Levy’s Cheaper By the Dozen grossed over $190 million worldwide. This paved the way for a sequel which was released in 2005.