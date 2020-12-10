FX Developing The Rolling Stones Drama Limited Series From ‘The Crown’ Producer Left Bank

The Rolling Stones are set to be immortalized on television in a new limited series for FX from the team behind The Crown.

The Sticky Fingers rockers are for the first time allowing their music to be used for a drama. FX boss John Landgraf said that they are in advanced talks for the project, which will be written by High Fidelity author Nick Hornby, and is set for a two season order.

The high-end series will focus on the band’s glory years between its formation through to 1972, which includes a fantastic run of hit albums such as Their Satanic Majesties Request, Beggars Banquet, Let It Bleed, Sticky Fingers and Exile on Main Street.

It is not, however, the first time that lead singer Mick Jagger has had his hand on a premium drama. He co-created Vinyl, set in the world of music in 1970s New York, with Martin Scorses, Rich Cohen and Terence Winter. The drama, which starred Bobby Cannavale, ran for one season on HBO in 2016.

The new series is produced by Left Bank Pictures, which produces Netflix’s The Crown and Starz’ Outlander. The Sony-owned company, run by Andy Harries, had recent success with drama biopic Quiz, for AMC and ITV, which told the story of the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? cheat scandal.