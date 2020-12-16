‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ Renewed At TBS For Season 6

TBS has renewed Full Frontal with Samantha Bee for a sixth season and renewed its first-look deal with host Bee.

The show, which airs weekly, will return January 13 at 10:30pm on the WarnerMedia network.

Separately, TBS has renewed its first-look deal with Bee’s production company, Swimsuit Competition.

The series is executive produced by Samantha Bee, Jason Jones, Tony Hernandez of Jax Media, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo, and Pat King

“It’s a huge honor to get to keep doing this crazy smart and silly show for a sixth season,” said Samantha Bee. “Is it official though? Are we still waiting for Pennsylvania to certify the sixth season?”