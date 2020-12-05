Friday Ratings: ‘Shark Tank’ Edges CBS Crime Drama Season Debuts In Demos

Two types of problem-solving went head-to-head on Friday night. ABC’s business challenge Shark Tank emerged the victor in the demos, while the season debut of CBS’s crime drama lineup won the largest overall audience on the evening.

Perennial Friday champ Shark Tank clocked in with an 0.6 in 18-49 demos and 3.88 million total audience. That nipped its CBS competition MacGyver, which scored an 0.5 in demos, with a solid 4.77 million total audience.

ABC’s 20/20 had an 0.5 to beat its newsmag competitor Dateline on NBC, which had an 0.4 after a lead-in repeat of The Voice.

Tying MacGyver was Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown, which had an 0.5 in demos.

For CBS, the trailing Magnum P.I. had an 0.5 and 5.38 million total audience, with Blue Bloods also scoring an 0.5 and 6.25 million total audience. It was, however, the lowest season premiere for the Blue Bloods series.

The CW devoted its evening to the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, which had an 0.1.