Friday Ratings: Fox’s Pac-12 Championship Was A Winner For All But USC Fans

Southern California quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) is tackled by Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Oregon’s upset of favored USC was the Friday night individual show ratings demo king, clocking in at an 0.7 for the Fox Sports broadcast. The Pac-12 championship saw Oregon win 31-24, likely claiming a Fiesta Bowl berth.

Oregon (4-2) advanced to the championship game despite not winning its own division. The Ducks were substituted for first-place Washington because of a Covid-19 outbreak, but made the most of the opportunity. It was a bizarre ending to a bizarre six-game season.

ABC had holiday specials on tap, starting with Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, which grabbed an 0.5. Follow-up Shrek the Halls had an 0.5 as well, with the night capped by 20/20’s 0.4 performance.

The CBS crime drama lineup saw MacGyver lead off with an 0.4, and it snowballed from there, as Magnum P.I. came in at 0.5, capped by Blue Bloods at 0.6 and the night’s largest P2+ audience at 6.26 million.

The CW had a night featuring new singing competition The Christmas Caroler Challenge, with both hour-long segments coming in with an 0.1.

At NBC, The Weakest Link had an 0.4 to start the night, with Dateline’s examination of Princess Diana coming in at an 0.3.