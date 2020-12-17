French President Emmanuel Macron Tests Positive For Covid-19

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he meets Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

French president Emmanuel Macron has become the latest high-profile figure to test positive for Covid-19, AP is reporting.

The premier has been showing symptoms and will now isolate for seven days, according to a statement from his official household. He will remain in charge of the country and will work remotely.

France has been dealing with soaring cases of the virus, with 12,000 new infections being recorded daily. In response, the government has said it will introduce mass testing and has put in place a curfew between the hours of 6pm and 8am until mid-January.

Museums, theatres and cinemas as well as other leisure venues such as restaurants and bars are remaining closed until at least January.

In total, France has recorded two million coronavirus cases and close to 60,000 deaths, making it one of the hardest hit European nations.

Macron joins other world leaders including outgoing president Donald Trump and UK prime minister Boris Johnson in having contracted the virus. Johnson was hospitalized with the illness and even spent time in intensive care before making his recovery.