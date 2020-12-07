Freeform Promotes Jamila Hunter, Hires Former Quibi Docs Chief Jihan Robinson

Freeform is bolstering its executive ranks following the departure of Lauren Corrao.

The Disney-owned youth-skewing network has promoted Jamila Hunter and brought in former Quibi docs boss Jihan Robinson following Corrao’s exit and the appointment of Tara Duncan as President of Freeform.

Hunter, who was previously SVP of Current Series and Alternative Programming, has been named EVP, Original Programming and Development. In the role, she will oversee all scripted and unscripted development and current original programming for the network. She reports to Duncan.

Separately, Robinson, who was formerly Head of Documentaries at short-lived, short-form service Quibi becomes VP, Alternative Programming. She reports to Hunter and will oversee non-fiction and alternative content for the network as it ramps up its programming in the unscripted arena.

In her previous role, Hunter oversaw scripted series including grown-ish, Good Trouble and Everything’s Gonna Be Okay and lead the order of limited series Love in the Time of Corona and Kal Penn Approves this Message.

Before joining Quibi, Robinson was vice president, non-fiction programming at Topic Studios, where she oversaw financing, development and production for all non-fiction programming, including feature films, long-form and short-form series including Pahokee and Wrinkles the Clown.

“Jamila is a beloved and experienced executive with impeccable taste and relationships. It’s a coup for us to have her at Freeform, where she regularly demonstrates strong leadership and a genuine enthusiasm for our brand,” said Duncan. “As we venture into non-fiction, it was crucial to find an executive with a finger on the pulse of what’s relevant. Jihan is a hip and seasoned executive who brings pedigree and a fresh perspective to the network. I am excited to have these two powerhouses leading the team.”

“Working with the team and creators at Freeform has truly been the highlight of this challenging year for me,” added Hunter. “I am beyond excited to continue collaborating with this group as we strive to tell authentic stories that reflect the lives of our unique audience.”

Robinson said, “Freeform has a distinct way of telling bold and inclusive stories. I’ve built my career around championing new voices, and I look forward to building out a non-fiction slate that will do just that. And getting to do it alongside Tara and Jamila, that is just icing on the cake.”