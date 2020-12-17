Frances McDormand To Star In MGM’s Orion Pictures And Plan B’s Adaptation Of ‘Women Talking’ With Sarah Polley On Board To Direct

EXLCUSIVE: MGM’s Orion Pictures and Plan B has set Academy Award-nominee Sarah Polley to write and direct a feature adaptation of Miriam Toews’ bestselling novel Women Talking, with Academy Award-winner Frances McDormand to star and produce via her Hear/Say productions. McDormand brought the project initially to Plan B after acquiring the rights.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Plan B with Women Talking. Sarah and Frances collaborating to bring this incredible book to life on the big screen is something we are excited to be part of,” said Michael De Luca, MGM’s Film Group Chairman, Pamela Abdy, MGM’s Film Group President, and Alana Mayo, Orion Pictures’ President jointly.

The novel follows a group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a series of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men. Published in 2018, the novel was named a Best Book of the Year By The New York Times Book Review, NPR.Org, The Washington Post, Slate, Publishers Weekly and many others.

Women Talking will be released theatrically in the U.S. via MGM’s distribution and marketing joint venture United Artists Releasing.

An Oscar nominee for Best Adapted Screenplay for her first film as director- Away From Her – Women Talking marks Polley’s first collaboration with Plan B. Her next film Take This Waltz world premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. Stories We Tell, her documentary which examines secrets and memory in her own family, won Best Documentary Film awards from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, National Board of Review, and the New York Film Critics Circle.

McDormand next stars in Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and earned another round of rave reviews with many pundits believing she is yet again in the award season mix. She also has Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, and Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch. These all follow her Oscar-winning work in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. With her company Hear/Say, McDormand produced Every Secret Thing and Olive Kitteridge, the latter of which was nominated for 13 Emmys- receiving eight of the awards including two for herself as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series and for Outstanding Limited Series (as an executive producer), as well as a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series.

