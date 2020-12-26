Click to Skip Ad
Fox Sports NFL Christmas Game Sees Best Rating Since 2016 Thanks To Record Performance

The New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings game on Christmas Day proved a strong lure for sports fans isolated from their typical family gatherings by the pandemic.

The game drew a 10.1 demographics score and provided an NFL record performance, as Saints running back Alvin Kamara scored six touchdowns. Kamara, wearing a red shoe and a green shoe, tied a record set in 1929 in leading the Saints over the Vikings 52-33. The mark was set by Ernie Nevers for the old Chicago Cardinals.

The win clinched a fourth straight NFC South title for the Saints.

