Fox Sports NFL Christmas Game Sees Best Rating Since 2016 Thanks To Record Performance

The New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings game on Christmas Day proved a strong lure for sports fans isolated from their typical family gatherings by the pandemic.

The game drew a 10.1 demographics score and provided an NFL record performance, as Saints running back Alvin Kamara scored six touchdowns. Kamara, wearing a red shoe and a green shoe, tied a record set in 1929 in leading the Saints over the Vikings 52-33. The mark was set by Ernie Nevers for the old Chicago Cardinals.

The win clinched a fourth straight NFC South title for the Saints.

