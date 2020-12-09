Fox News Media To Launch Streaming Weather Service In 2021

Fox News Media plans to launch an ad-supported streaming weather service in the third quarter of 2021, to be led by Sharri Berg.

Fox Weather will feature local, regional and national updates as well as live programming. It will make its debut as an app.

Berg, who is the chief operating officer of news and operations for Fox Television Stations, will take on the additional role of president of Fox Weather, and will report to Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott. Berg will step away from her role as executive Vice President of news operations for Fox News Channel.

Berg said in a statement that Fox Weather “will be built to serve our audiences in a customized fashion. I’m excited to get started as we continue to innovate and build new products from the ground up.” The service will draw on more than 75 meteorologists across 17 stations and Fox News Channel’s news gathering teams. It will be headquartered in New York City.

Berg was named chief operating officer of Fox Television Stations in 2016. She launched Fox Flight Operations, an aerial news gathering program across the company’s divisions, and was instrumental in the creation of the National News Service, a news gathering consortium between Fox, ABC and CBS. She replicated the model for the local level, in a venture known as Local News Service.