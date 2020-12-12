Fox Nation Host Nancy Grace And Family Contract COVID-19, Isolating At Home

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace, her husband, mother and teenage twins have all tested postive for COVID-19 and are isolating at home.Grace’s 88-year-old mother was the initial positive test in the family on Monday. She is hospitalized in Georgia. On Wednesday, Grace, her husband, David Linch, and 13-year-old twins John David and Lucy Elizabeth also tested positive. It is unclear what, if any, contact they had with Grace’s mother. The Daily Mail broke the news. primetime show on CNN sister station HLN network in October after a dozen years. I n November 2019, she joined Former prosecutor Grace left hern November 2019, she joined Fox News ’ streaming service, Fox Nation, to host Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, modeled after her HLN network show.

Grace and her husband apparently have more severe cases of COVID-19 than their children, reporting the classic sign of losing their sense of smell and experiencing flu-like symptoms. Their children have milder symptoms of headaches and sore throats.