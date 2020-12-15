Fox Bolsters Diversity In Non-Scripted With Producers Initiative

Fox is the latest company to put a program in place to improve diversity in non-scripted with a new producers initiative.

Fox Alternative Entertainment, the company’s in-house unscripted studio that produces series including The Masked Dancer and I Can See Your Voice, has launched Fastrack. The program is designed to nurture producers with diverse backgrounds and create a pipeline of new talent behind the camera.

It comes a month after CBS introduced a plan to ensure that 50% of its casts for unscripted shows must be Black, Indigenous or People of Color (BIPOC) and it has committed that at least 25% of its annual unscripted development budget must go towards creators and producers that are BIPOC.

The plan is being spearheaded by Allison Wallach, Executive Vice President, Head of Fox Alternative Entertainment, who will select two to three candidates to join as associate producers on production teams across various FAE-produced shows, including The Masked Singer.

The initial group will kick off a year-round program in January with exposure to casting, directing and editing. After six months, the associate producers will be able to specialize in one area of their choosing and after a year Fox Alternative Entertainment will have the opportunity to engage the associate producers to continue working on shows.

Candidates should submit applications by Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

“Fox has long been committed to providing viewers with programming that reflects the world in which we live. As we build FAE, we are continuing Fox’s legacy with Fasttrack, creating opportunities for underrepresented individuals early in their career,” said Allison Wallach, Executive Vice President, Head of Fox Alternative Entertainment. “Representation on-screen and behind the camera is important to FAE, as well as being able to help guide the next generation of producers that are seeking to place their imprint on popular culture, as they further develop their portfolio of skills.”

“Developing this initiative is an extension of FAE’s commitment to elevate and celebrate the diverse perspectives that our future participants will bring to our programming. It is an exciting next step in building a sustainable talent pipeline from which all of Fox Entertainment will benefit,” said Marsheila Hayes, Vice President, Diversity and Inclusion, Fox Corporation.