Fox Animated Comedy ‘The Great North’ To Preview Following NFL On Fox Doubleheader

Fox is tweaking its lineup following the NFL on Fox doubleheader on January 3. The network’s new animated series The Great North is getting a special preview at 8:30 PM ET/PT, ahead of its Feb. 14 series premiere, following the series premiere of multi-cam comedy Call Me Kat, starring Mayim Bialik at 8 PM ET/PT. The ninth and final season premiere of Last Man Standing will now air at 9:30 PM ET/PT, following a new episode of The Simpsons at a special time, 9 PM ET/PT.



The Great North is from Bob’s Burgers executive producers Wendy and Lizzie Molyneux. The series has already been renewed for a second season, and Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard is an executive producer.



The Great North follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad, Beef, voiced by Nick Offerman, does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close – especially his only daughter, Judy (Jenny Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall.

Rounding out the family are Judy’s older brother, Wolf, (Will Forte) and his fiancé, Honeybee (Dulcé Sloan), her middle brother, Ham (Paul Rust), and ten-year-old-going-on-fifty little brother, Moon (Aparna Nancherla). While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, Alyson (Megan Mullaly), and her imaginary friend, Alanis Morissette, with the musician voicing herself.



The Great North is produced by 20th Century Fox Television with Bento Box Entertainment serving as the animation studio. It is created and written by Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Minty Lewis, who also serve as showrunners and executive producers. Bouchard is also an exec producer.



Call Me Kat, written by Darlene Hunt based on Miranda Hart’s BBC series Miranda, centers around Bialik’s Kat, a 39-year old Cat Café owner who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that one can’t have everything, and still be happy. The series hails from The Big Bang Theory alums Bialik and Jim Parsons. Leslie Jordan, Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt and Cheyenne Jackson also star.



Call Me Kat is produced by Parsons and Todd Spiewak’s That’s Wonderful Productions, Bialik’s Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm in association with Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment. Hunt is the executive producer and showrunner. Additionally, Parsons, Spiewak (That’s Wonderful Productions), Bialik (Sad Clown Productions), Hart, Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios) and Beth McCarthy-Miller also serve as executive producers. McCarthy-Miller directed the series premiere.