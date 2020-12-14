Fox Acquires Canadian Reality Series ‘Holmes Family Effect’ Starring Mike Holmes For Midseason

EXCLUSIVE: Fox has acquired CTV’s Holmes Family Effect, an unscripted series starring home renovation contractor and TV personality Mike Holmes, from Bell Media for a midseason 2020-21 premiere. The four-part series, which has completed production, is slated to premiere in Canada on CTV in early 2021.

American broadcasters have relied on Canadian content during the pandemic. NBC and the CW’s fall lineups featured Canadian dramas Transplant and Coroner, respectively. With the current wave of infections sweeping the U.S. and impacting production, the networks again are reaching north for backup programming. NBC recently picked up drama Nurses.

On the unscripted side, HGTV had a success this past summer with Canadian import Renovation Island, leading to the network picking up another series featuring Contractor Bryan Baeumler and his wife, Sarah, Renovation, Inc.

The deal for Holmes Family Effect marks a return to Fox for Holmes, who co-hosted the network’s 2015 reality-competition series Home Free.

“Fox audiences have a long-established trust with Mike Holmes and his family, and we look forward to introducing this new series to our viewers,” said Dan Harrison, EVP, Program Planning & Content Strategy, of Fox Entertainment. “Holmes Family Effect is sure to resonate with our audience, and it’s great to partner with Bell Media to bring this series to U.S. viewers.”

Holmes Family Effect also marks the latest in a series of distribution pacts between Bell Media and Fox Entertainment, including CTV’s acquisition of hit Fox reality series The Masked Singer and upcoming offshoot The Masked Dancer.

Each episode of Holmes Family Effect follows Holmes, his daughter Sherry, and son Michael, as they surprise unsuspecting community leaders, transform their worlds, and ultimately make a positive impact on their lives.

Holmes Family Effect is produced by Make It Right Productions in association with CTV. Holmes is Executive Producer, Grant Greschuk is Series Producer and Paul McConvey is Supervising Producer. Bell Media Distribution handles worldwide distribution.

“I am absolutely thrilled about bringing Holmes Family Effect to Fox,” said Holmes. “This was a very special series to film, and I am excited that it will be brought to U.S. audiences as well.”