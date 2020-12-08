‘For All Mankind’ Renewed For Season 3 By Apple Ahead Of Season 2 Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: For All Mankind is getting another early renewal. Apple TV+ has ordered a third season of the space race alt-history drama from Ronald D. Moore and Sony Pictures Television. The renewal comes more than two months before the series’ Season 2 global premiere on February 19, 2021. Production on the new season is slated to begin next spring.

For All Mankind‘s second season was picked up ahead of the show’s Nov. 2019 series debut. It recently wrapped production, which had been interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. The sci-fi drama had two episodes left to shoot from its ten-episode Season 2 order when filming shut down industrywide in mid-March. For All Mankind was among the first scripted series to resume production in August.

This is the third Apple TV+ original series to receive an early Season 3 renewal, joining Dickinson and Ted Lasso.

For All Mankind explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended. The series presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline — a world in which the USSR beats the US to the moon.

Season 2 picks up a decade later in 1983. It’s the height of the Cold War and tensions between the United States and the USSR are at their peak. Ronald Reagan is President and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are at threat of being squandered as the US and Soviets go head to head to control sites rich in resources on the moon. The Department of Defense has moved into Mission Control, and the militarization of NASA becomes central to several characters’ stories: some fight it, some use it as an opportunity to advance their own interests, and some find themselves at the height of a conflict that may lead to nuclear war.

For All Mankind stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Wrenn Schmidt, Jodi Balfour, Krys Marshall and Sonya Walger. They are joined in Season 2 by new cast additions Cynthy Wu as ‘Kelly,’ an astronaut’s daughter; Coral Peña as adult ‘Aleida Rosales,’ whom we met in Season 1; and Casey W. Johnson as ‘Danny Stevens,’ the son of astronauts Gordo (Dorman) and Tracy (Jones).

The series was created by Moore, and Ben Nedivi & Matt Wolpert. The three executive produce alongside Golden Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions. For All Mankind is produced by Sony Pictures Television.